The Boys season 4: A surprising Call of Duty connection?

We know that we are going to be waiting for a while to see The Boys season 4 premiere on Prime Video, but is there something to be excited about along the way? Well, it seems as though that is going to be the case if you are a big fan of Call of Duty.

According to Game Informer, multiple characters including Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir are going to be featured in various forms in both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and also Warzone. A lot of the goodies are going to be available starting on July 12.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

Do we understand why Amazon would want to do something like this? Absolutely, given that they have the spin-off series Gen V coming later this year and beyond just that, we know that they have a fourth season already filmed. We expect to see that at some point next year, depending on when the writers’ strike is over and post-production can get back underway.

Of course, the big question that we are left to wonder at the moment is whether or not this is the perfect video-game integration. For us personally, we’d rather see them be a part of a fighting game where you can utilize their powers even more — even if Homelander would probably be the most overpowered character of all time. Of course, with any integration the question also becomes just how extreme you can get. There are, after all, few other shows out there that push the envelope quite like The Boys does, and that is really a big part of the fun when the dust finally settles.

We’ll see what sort of craziness Call of Duty players get into with The Boys — we have a feeling it is beyond already what we can imagine.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Boys, including more teases on the future

Do you want to see some characters from The Boys involved in other video games?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional information now.

Photo: (Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







