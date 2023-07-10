Platonic season 1 episode 10 (finale) video: A UFO sighting?

Tomorrow night on Apple TV+, you are going to see the Platonic season 1 finale arrive … so just how crazy are things going to get?

We should start off here noting that we very much expected a lot of crazy things to happen over the course of this episode. However, at the same time we didn’t exactly think that a UFO sighting was about to become a big part of the story we were seeing on the show. Yet, this could be what we’re getting thanks to an all-new sneak preview for what lies ahead.

If you head over to TV Insider right now, you can get a reasonably good sense of what we are talking about here as Will and Sylvia find themselves in a spot where they see something in the sky — and that makes them rush back inside to tell everyone at the party. As you would expect, nobody is altogether interested in believing in them. Are they on something? Did they just see some sort of aircraft or a runaway kite? They don’t think so.

What this could represent within the larger world of Platonic is everyone around the two of them wondering if the friendship is causing them to go off the rails and completely enable each other in the worst ways. Charlie has been worried about that already — though he’s also been irrationally concerned that they are having some sort of romantic affair. That’s not happening.

By the end of this finale…

We do anticipate that something big is going to happen to Will and Sylvia. We hope that it doesn’t lead to the two of them going their separate ways down the road, but this is one of those things that you should be worried about at the moment.

Related – Be sure to get some more information on the Platonic finale

What do you most want to see moving into Platonic season 1 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other information leading up to the end of the season.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







