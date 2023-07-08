Platonic 1 episode 10 (finale): Cliffhanger incoming?

For those who do not know Platonic season 1 episode 10 is coming to Apple TV+ in a mere matter of days, and it is also the finale. It is going to be hilarious — we’re pretty confident in that — but will there be some sort of cliffhanger at the end? Just how much does this show want you to be begging for a season 2?

Anytime that you do have a quality show, there is always a chance that it will end with a tease for what is next — or, at the very least, a tease for what is next. Will that happen here?

While it may come as a surprise, we honestly don’t think that the Platonic finale is going to end with some sort of ambiguous moment or stunning cliffhanger. That isn’t the sort of show we’ve been watching and beyond just that, Seth Rogen promoted it in the early going as a limited series. That means that there is certainly going to be a beginning, middle, and end here most likely.

Could there still be room for another season down the road? Sure, but in general there doesn’t need to be a cliffhanger for that to happen. We also think it was probably important during the filming for season 1 for everyone to have a good idea as to where they wanted the end to be. This is the sort of show that could easily get stuck in a sitcom trap just because it is about a pretty dysfunctional relationship. Luckily, that hasn’t happened, at least for the time being.

What we think will happen

There is going to be some conflict between Will and Sylvia in the finale, and there is a chance their friendship dissolves again. However, we think it would be better if they find better ways to get balance in their lives and thanks to that, start making some moves towards a healthier future … even if that doesn’t always make for good TV.

What do you most want to see moving into Platonic season 1 episode 10, otherwise known as the finale?

