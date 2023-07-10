The Bachelorette episode 3 promo teases Charity, Brayden drama

Tonight on ABC you are going to have a chance to see The Bachelorette episode 3. Are you ready for what lies ahead?

At this point, it feels pretty clear how the network is selling Charity Lawson’s season — and, ironically, a lot of it is about Brayden. (And, his earrings?) The latest preview that they have released for this episode, watch here, shows her talking about how she has ignored red flags in some past relationships. Is she doing the same thing here? We then also get that infamous clip of her saying that she can always take a rose back.

The funniest thing about everything that we’re seeing in this preview is the show acting like we somehow haven’t seen any of this before on the show. We can’t even begin to say how many times we’ve seen this either teased as a possibility or discussed. There’s a chance that Charity doesn’t even do it! Remember that we haven’t seen her actually remove the rose, and Brayden has also shown himself quite good at talking himself out of problems.

In the end, the biggest problem that Brayden has with a lot of the other guys at this point is pretty simple: He rubbed them all the wrong way the very first night. Regardless of his reasoning for bragging about that kiss, it’s really hard to win people over when you make a bad first impression. Also, they all think of him as an adversary now since he got the first rose of the season. They’re going to be even more aware of everything he says and does.

We’re not sure that we’re going to see Brayden go tonight, but we absolutely would not be surprised if he is eliminated in the next few weeks.

