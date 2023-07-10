What We Do in the Shadows season 5: Is it final season?

As we prepare for the What We Do in the Shadows season 5 premiere a little later this week, we should go ahead and ask the dreaded question. Is there a chance that this is the final season? How much should we actually worry about this at the moment?

Well, entering the story coming up, the good news that we can share is simply this: There is no indication at present that this is the final season. As a matter of fact, we would be honestly surprised if it is. It may sound somewhat strange to sit here and say that the show is still on its way up, but creatively it almost feels that way. A lot of people are still discovering it, and its episodes are also consistently short enough that we find ourselves consistently wanting more week after week.

Now, we should also go ahead and remind you that FX / FXX are networks that are willing to stay with shows a long time, or at least that is the case depending on performance and also the cast and crew’s willingness to stick around. Remember that they have It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and that has proved to be a successful live-action comedy like no other. These two shows actually do share some similar DNA, at least in that they are largely about a small group of outcast, dysfunctional characters trying to find a way to survive in the world. Of course, the big difference here is that they are mostly undead.

Hopefully, we will get a little bit more news on the subject of season 6 down the road. For the time being, though, we simply say to enjoy season 5! There are so many fun storylines coming up, and we tend to think little time will be pasted following up the events of the season 4 finale.

