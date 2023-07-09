What We Do in the Shadows season 5 promo: Blending in?

Can you believe that the What We Do in the Shadows season 5 premiere is a matter of days away? Of course, we expect a lot of great moments! How can we not?

So what is at the center of this upcoming season? It does feel like it is rather hard to focus in on one individual story above all others, but let’s just go ahead and say this: Some of the vampires blending in (or failing at it) could be a big part of the story ahead.

Let’s just put it this way: Over the past several seasons, we have seen Nandor and many other characters try and immerse themselves in society. Often, they fail at it. Yet, one way or another they have managed to at least keep the existence of vampires a secret from the average human. Is that going to continue? Well, let’s just say that there are some concerns.

In a new preview that you can see over here, some of the characters are starting to get perhaps a little too accustomed to being a part of the real world now, and there are going to be some consequences that come along with that. There will be warnings, but we do also wonder if they will find themselves targeted in a way that they haven’t been before.

No matter the stakes, though, we do still think that What We Do in the Shadows season 5 is going to remain rather funny. It’s really hard to see that changing after so many years into its run. The show is starting off with a story about a mall, and who knows just where things will go from there?

