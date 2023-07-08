What We Do in the Shadows season 5 premiere: The mall

Can you believe that we are just a matter of days from the What We Do in the Shadows season 5 premiere at FX? We imagine that the next batch of episodes are going to be both familiar and yet different.

After all, we’ve seen this crop of vampires around for a good while. Because of that, we’ve seen them work in order to navigate modern society to a certain extent. Yet, there are still going to be some stumbling blocks and unexpected surprises. How can there not be? That’s especially the case when you consider that much of the first episode back on Thursday is about them visiting a mall of all places.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the What We Do in the Shadows season 5 premiere synopsis below:

The vampires discover the mall. Written by Marika Sawyer; directed by Yana Gorskaya.

It’s true — they aren’t giving you much in terms of finer details. With that being said, just how much more do you really need at this point in order to be excited? We do tend to think that the show is going to be very much in fish out of water territory for this episode, which also the same time also working to evolve some of the characters from what we saw at the end of season 4.

Is this going to be the season where What We Do in the Shadows starts to emerge a little bit commercially from the shadows? We rather hope so! As much fun, and as entertaining as this show is, it still doesn’t seem as though enough people are watching it versus how many would actually enjoy what these characters are up to.

