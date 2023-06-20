What We Do in the Shadows season 5 trailer: What lies ahead?

We know that the premiere of What We Do in the Shadows season 5 is coming in just under a month’s time — are you ready to get back into this world?

If you are watching the FX hit, then you probably know one of the best things about it already: Its tremendous sense of originality. There is nothing else out there quite like it! The first thing that we really should do here is go ahead and share the official logline, given that this will help to really set the stage for what to expect from here:

In season five, Nandor feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo, whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is going through.

Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family — or at least, a family — from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who’ve known each other for centuries.

As for beyond just this, let’s just say to go ahead and say that the trailer over here is all sorts of delightful — but also absurd. It’s going to bring you everything that you’ve seen on the show over time. This is a story of change, one of disasters, and one that could also find a way to be rather topical at times.

Is this going to be the season where we end up seeing the show become more of the breakout hit that it’s always deserved to be? Well, time will tell on that.

