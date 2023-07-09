Joe Pickett season 2 episode 7: Who is the killer? Big reveal

We knew entering Joe Pickett season 2 episode 7 that there was a chance of a big reveal — the identity of the killer. They have been a huge part of the season so far, even though their identity has been shrouded in mystery.

However, let’s just say that everything is clear now. At the end of the episode, Shenandoah made it clear that she is the killer who is taking matters into her own hands — and she also sliced Randy’s throat. This is the sort of reveal that could easily set the stage for a lot of complicated showdowns moving forward.

Also, we should go ahead and note here that Shenandoah is also Shannon Moore, Klamath Moore’s wife. There are a lot of pieces here that are going to slot into place now. Shenandoah’s motives are pretty clear at this point, but where are things going to go from here? All we can say is that she was clearly surrendering in the closing minutes, and it is hard to imagine a situation now where she suddenly gets away from everyone and starts to escape. She could have a slightly different role as we move forward. She’s not trying to hide what she is done, but what other information could she provide to the Sheriff?

Given that there are still a few episodes remaining this season, we definitely think that there is potential for a few more big twists to be coming around the bend. We will certainly give this show credit for getting this reveal out there now, especially because this is the sort of thing that typically, writers make us wait until closer to the finale to see.

What does that mean? Well to us, we tend to think that there are a few more cards that they have to play that could surprise us.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Joe Pickett, including what else could be coming moving forward

What did you think about the events of Joe Pickett season 2 episode 7?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back — there are more updates coming very soon.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







