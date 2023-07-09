Joe Pickett season 2 episode 8 spoilers: The truth about Marissa

Next week on Paramount+ you are going to have a chance to see Joe Pickett season 2 episode 8 arrive — so where will the story go?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that we are about to take some major steps forward, not that this should come as some sort of big surprise. We are pretty close to the end of the season at this point and because of that, we do tend to think that there has to be some major progress.

Luckily, the writers seem to agree with that! Over the course of this episode titled “A Call for Help,” you are going to have a chance to see some big discoveries and beyond just that, a chance to learn more about what happened to Marissa. For some more details all about what’s coming, including some other jaw-dropping reveals, take a look at the Joe Pickett season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

Joe and Marybeth make a shocking discovery, as the truth behind Marissa’s disappearance is revealed. Shannon strikes a risky deal with the Sheriff.

Of course, there are still two episodes coming in season 2 after this one, so don’t go into it with some grand expectation that every single loose end imaginable is going to be wrapped up. There are still some questions that will need to be answered here at some point!

What about a season 3?

As we have said in the past, it’s really going to be about total viewership versus cost, and that is not a thing that we’ve heard all that much about at the moment. Our hope is that over the next month or so, we could start to hear more. Our biggest concern right now is simply tied to the fact that in general, Paramount+ has canceled a ton of shows and that has created a general sense of unease. We’ll have to wait and see where things go, no?

(Photo: Paramount+.)

