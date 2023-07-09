Dancing with the Stars 32 spoilers: More casting reveals ahead?

Are you excited to start to see some more Dancing with the Stars 32 reveals over the next few days? Well, it is hard to blame you! We know that we are seemingly on the cusp of getting more information about the next crop of contestants, and it is really just a matter of time.

After all, you should also go ahead and consider this: We are a mere matter of days removed at this point from learning that Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is the first person who is taking part in the show this fall. We don’t think that ABC (who is broadcasting the show again for season 32) is suddenly going to stop revealing contestants at this point… though it may take some time.

Over the rest of the month, don’t be shocked if at least one or two names officially come out. What is the benefit of revealing them slowly? Honestly, it really just comes down to finding some new ways to generate publicity over a long period of time. If you announce the full cast at once, you really only get headlines for a few days.

Of course, if you are going to do this sort of rollout, all of your contestants have to be fairly big names. We’re not talking about A-listers per se, but at least people who matter in the current Zeitgeist. This is why someone like Madix was announced when she was, as we’re not sure that she’s ever been more relevant when it comes to pop-culture celebrity than right now.

There is no premiere date as of yet for Dancing with the Stars 32, but rest assured that we’re probably going to see it back come September, the same time-frame that you have come to expect here over the years.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

