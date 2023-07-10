Yellowjackets cast on Celebrity Family Feud: Who won?

As many of you may know, tonight the Yellowjackets season 2 cast is going to be appearing on Celebrity Family Feud. There is a lot of fun to be had here … but there can only be one winning team.

(In a way, though, everyone wins since both teams are playing for charity — GLAAD in this case.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

In case you didn’t know already, let’s start here with the teams — on Team Yellowjackets you’ve got Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Warren Kole, Tawney Cypress, and Lauren Ambrose. Meanwhile, over on Team Young Yellowjackets you have Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Nelisse, Courtney Eaton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and then co-creator Ashley Lyle. We find it especially fun the idea that younger and older versions of Misty could be forced to do battle over the course of the Feud.

So, what happened?

Well, this is where the fun begins! This actually was pretty competitive at least in terms of both teams wanting to win … but it is pretty clear that the adult Yellowjackets handled their business and took them out. They easily dominated the game, and then the one-two bunch of Kole and Ricci were able to women the grand prize during Fast Money. There were still some amusing moments, including Christina saying that it took 320 minutes for people to fall asleep. (She also stunned Steve Harvey when she got an answer right about hair being an indicator of someone’s wealth.)

As for when the series is going to return to Showtime, we know that there is a season 2 “bonus episode” that could turn up later this year. It has also been renewed already for a season 3, so you don’t have to worry about that.

Related – Check out even more news on Yellowjackets now, including our season 3 hioes

What did you think about the Yellowjackets cast getting to be a part of Celebrity Family Feud tonight?

Be sure to let us know right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates coming up soon.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







