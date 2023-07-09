Ridley season 1 episode 5 spoilers: A look at ‘Swansong’

Next week on PBS you will have a chance to see Ridley season 1 episode 5 — the start of another big two-part event! So what can we say here? Well, the story of “Swansong” could actually be rather fantastic on a few different fronts.

First and foremost, this is going to be the case of a long-missing person. This is not an easy case to take on here, mostly because of the fact that there may not be a ton of evidence out there. Let’s just say that Ridley may have to dig deep into his bag of tools in order to piece some clues together here. There’s also a chance to dive into a world of music here in a way that could be particularly exciting. This is the sort of case that we want a show like Ridley to take on, mostly because it does feel very much in the vein of what we would want from a lot of crime TV shows.

To get a few more details now all about what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Ridley season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

After a chance encounter with jazz singer Eve Marbury, Ridley agrees to help find Eve’s brother Luke, missing for forty years.

By the end of this episode … well, let’s just say that we don’t expect a whole lot of answers. Instead, we do think that we are going to see things end in a way that only makes us more excited for what could be coming up in the next part.

If you are not watching this show yet, go ahead and get started! One of the most important things to remember here is that there are not as many programming options out there this summer, at least if you like scripted content. Why not go ahead and give something new a try?

(Photo: PBS.)

