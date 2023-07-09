The Horror of Dolores Roach season 2: EP on renewal potential

Following the season 1 launch on Prime Video this weekend, are there hopes behind the scenes for The Horror of Dolores Roach season 2?

We recognize first and foremost that a lot of shows in the horror genre are meant to be one-time affairs. However, in this case there is absolutely a hope for more, and for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that the cast and crew are looking to get back at it. The same goes for the creative team.

Speaking to TVLine, creator and executive producer Aaron Mark indicates that he already has an idea to bring the series back down the road:

“I can say, there’s a very clear idea for what that second season is and we are very, very, passionately hoping that we’ll be able to make that second season.”

As for whether or not we’re going to see Luis back after what happened within season 1, let’s just say that Alejandro Hernandez is not altogether optimistic. Here is what he had to say on that subject to the aforementioned website:

“The world of Dolores is a mysterious one … There’s always a lot of things popping up and we’ll see what happens with Luis. I mean, it looks like he’s kind of down for the count, unfortunately.”

In the end, of course, whether or not there will be a season 2 is down to viewership, and that still remains a hard thing to really figure out at this given point in time. Our hope is that a lot of people do watch the first season in a way where the streaming service thinks there is a real demand. After all, these days it is also how fast you watch, in addition to whether or not you watch, that is so important.

For the time being, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best on this, shall we?

Are you hoping to see The Horror of Dolores Roach back for a season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







