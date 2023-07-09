Yellowjackets on Celebrity Family Feud start time, full lineup!

Are you ready to watch the cast of Yellowjackets on Celebrity Family Feud tonight? The game show will be bringing them on the air tonight, and it’s going to prove to be a lot of fun from start to finish.

(Of course, the humor in all of this is that there may be more first-time viewers to the Feud that there’s been in quite some time. That’s the power of this fandom!)

So when are you going to have a chance to see this episode premiere? Think 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, and it’s going to feature the Yellowjackets crew for at least a half-hour of the episode. The other half is going to feature some other celebrities.

To get more details now, check out the ABC press release below:

Hosted by Steve Harvey, the cast of “Yellowjackets” led by Christina Ricci and Samantha Hanratty, and Gayle King and Sophia Bush Hughes battle it out to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities.

(TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The celebrity teams trying to guess what the “survey said” are the following:

Team Yellowjackets, playing for GLAAD:

Christina Ricci

Melanie Lynskey

Warren Kole

Tawney Cypress

Lauren Ambrose

Team Young Yellowjackets, playing for GLAAD:

Samantha Hanratty

Sophie Nelisse

Courtney Eaton

Jasmin Savoy Brown

Kevin Alves

We should note a small change to this, as we’ve seen photos already showing co-creator Ashley Lyle on the show, seemingly as a replacement for Alves. Nonetheless, the remainder of the lineup is as previously announced. We honestly have no idea who is going to win this, but we do tend to think that it’s going to be pretty hilarious and a great way to keep us waiting until we get that already-announced season 2 bonus episode … whenever that may be.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

