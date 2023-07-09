Tough as Nails season 5 episode 4 spoilers: A past champ returns

As you get yourselves prepared now for Tough as Nails season 5 episode 4 over on CBS, what is it that we can say about the future?

Well, first and foremost, this upcoming episode feels like one that will be fun from both a setting and challenge perspective. Who doesn’t love being at an apple orchard? We may not be someone who loves do some of these hyper-physical tasks, but we very much love apples. That part of this installment is beyond appealing to us!

Also, for those of you who do also like seeing former contestants back, we carry some good news as former champ Lia Mort is going to be back to help out the contestants.

To get some more news on what’s ahead this Friday (remember, this show is on twice a week), check out the full Tough as Nails season 5 episode 4 synopsis below:

“How Do You Like Them Apples?” – Season three winner Lia Mort returns to guide the crews through a series of challenges at a local apple orchard. In the team competition, Dirty Hands and Savage crew race to gather as many bushels of apples as quickly as possible, on TOUGH AS NAILS, Friday, July 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.

Now, we’re at a point in the competition where we are starting to figure out who a few of the favorites are but even still, there is a bit of unpredictability in what we are getting a chance to see here. After all, there is a really great crop of people who have shown themselves to be pretty darn determined. Not only are they hard-working, but at the same time they’ve proven to be very much relentless in what they’re bringing to the table.

