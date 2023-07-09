The Bachelorette episode 3: Will Charity eliminate Brayden?

Tomorrow night’s The Bachelorette episode 3 is going to be another exciting chapter of Charity Lawson’s journey … but there is still drama. Also, there’s a good chance that a lot of it is going to be themed around Brayden.

Through the first two episodes alone, this guy has been set up to be the resident villain of the season. Do we know that edits can be misleading? Sure, but he’s also put himself in a position to be interpreted in a not-so-great way by some of the guys. Also, him getting the first impression rose painted a big-time target on his back and removing that is probably not the easiest thing in the world.

We do think that there are a lot of people hoping that Brayden does get sent packing on Monday night, but this is where we have to remind you that promos, just like edits, can deceive you. Based on what we’ve seen so far he probably gets a one-on-one date with Charity and then a rose. We’ve already seen her threaten to take a rose away from someone in some of those said promos, but it’s never been confirmed to be Brayden. We’ve just seen footage suggesting that it is so. Even if she does take the rose away from him, there is still a chance that she gives it back at the rose ceremony.

So why is Charity so attached to him at all? We think there are probably better conversations between the two than we’ve seen. Also, with Brayden getting the rose that he did at the start of the season, she clearly felt a spark. Because of that, she’s probably not going to be willing to give up on him so easy.

Of course, this is where we should also note that none of this should be a surprise. We have seen so many similar situations to this in the past with other leads.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette and what to expect moving forward

What do you think we are going to see happen with Charity and Brayden entering The Bachelorette episode 3?

Go ahead and share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates rather soon.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







