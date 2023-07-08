When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 2: The Hot Springs

It is true that we still have a few weeks to go in order to see the When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere on Hallmark Channel. With that being said, why not look ahead for a moment?

The second episode of the season titled “Hope Springs Eternal” is going to be airing on episode 6, and that is a pretty clear reference to what the focus of this story will be. Early on in this season, you are going to have a chance to see the discovery of a local Hot Springs close to Hope Valley. This is the sort of thing that could easily help the town at a time of economic downturn. Can it become more of a tourist destination? That’s possible, but we know that there are always advantages and disadvantages that come with this sort of thing.

If you do want to learn some other information all about what the future holds here, go ahead and check out the When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 2 synopsis:

The town is buzzing with talk of the Hot Springs and how it will help the town. Meanwhile, Elizabeth (Krakow) and Lucas host Aunt Agatha (Karin Konoval, “Schmigadoon”) and Julie (Charlotte Hegele, “Air Crash Investigation”), who make an interesting visit to Hope Valley.

Ultimately, this should be a reminder that the hot springs are going to be a huge part of what you see over the course of the whole season. After all, the town is a character on this show in its own right, and what happens within its borders is going to impact every single character in some shape or form. Be prepared for a lot of emotional moments here, and also through the rest of the season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on When Calls the Heart right away, including a talk on musicals and guest stars

What are you most excited to see at the moment entering When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 2?

In general, how do you think the hot springs could change Hope Valley? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







