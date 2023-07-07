When Calls the Heart season 10: Musicals, guest stars, and more

Are you ready to see When Calls the Heart season 10 on Hallmark Channel? We know that for us personally, it can’t get here fast enough! July 30 is the premiere date, so in just over three months we will have a chance to dive head-first into the Hope Valley world.

So what exactly are you going to see in a big-picture sense? You already know that there’s going to be good stuff for Elizabeth and Lucas, so what about beyond just that? Well, let’s go ahead and turn to executive producer and star Erin Krakow for more on that very subject! Just take a look for a moment at what she had to say in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight:

“Season 10 is packed. We are truly leveling up the When Calls the Heart experience … We are bringing in lots of exciting guest stars. We’ve don’t know if they are good guys or bad guys. We have family visits, we have musical episodes — not a true musical episode, but there is music. There’s some singing. There’s a tourist destination — this hot springs in town. There’s a lot of romance. There’s a new baby. It’s a momentous season, as it should be in season 10.”

We also know already that we’re going to be getting the 100th episode of the series wedged in here, and that should lead to some really fun moments in its own right! After all, it does mark this great opportunity to celebrate the show and its overall legacy.

To make things even better, we’re pretty thrilled to know in advance here that a season 11 is coming. That takes a little bit of the pressure off, and we can just enjoy the show as new episodes arrive. (Of course, filming on season 11 may be delayed due to the writers’ strike.)

