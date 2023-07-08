Silo season 2 trailer: When could you see it?

For those who have not heard at the moment, Silo season 2 is currently in production and with that in mind, we’re going to be waiting a good while to see what’s next. However, it’s at least nice to know that progress is being made, and the show seems pretty determined to be ready at some point next year.

So when next year are we talking about? We do need to be patient, since it takes a long time to make a show of this quality and often, streaming shows tend to have about fifteen months between the start of one season and the beginning of the next. This is why we wouldn’t be shocked if we were to see the Rebecca Ferguson series come back either in late August or early September of next year.

Now, let’s get to the subject mentioned in the title for this article — when we could see a trailer. Just how long is the streamer going to make us wait on this? Probably longer than we would like, but that’s inevitable since we’re feverishly impatient for more of this world. Odds are, the veil will start to be lifted on Silo season 2 when we get around to around this time next year. This is when we tend to think, at the very least, we could see a first-look preview.

As for what lies ahead here…

Well, let’s just say that there are a lot of different things to think about. We imagine that a season 2 is going to give us a good opportunity to explore different Silos and with that in mind, also give us a better understanding of how different they all are.

Also, what is going on in Silo #18 after what Juliette did? That has to be a big plot point, right?

What do you most want to see at the moment in a potential Silo season 2 trailer?

