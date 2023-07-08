Ghosts season 3 premiere date: Our hopes for July

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn about a Ghosts season 3 premiere date over the course of July? Will we find out something more?

Well, first and foremost, we should really note that there is definitely going to be a desire from some out there to see more of the series and understandably so. Why wouldn’t they at this point? We are talking about one of the funniest and most heartfelt comedies out there, and one that also had a pretty enormous cliffhanger at the end of season 2 — one that easily feels like you’re going to want to get some more answers to it and sooner rather than later.

So are we going to get said answers? Well, let’s just say the answer to that is “yes” … but you’ll have to wait a while. Remember that there is no premiere date announced at the moment, and you may be forced to wait a while in order to get that. The writers’ strike has already made it so that the absolute earliest we could get Ghosts back is at some point in November, but it could ultimately be even later than that depending on where things go over the next few weeks. There are a number of components that go into it! Scripts still need to be written, and the networks / streaming services have to actually be ready to give the writers what they deserve … and we’ve yet to see any real evidence that they are prepared to do that as of yet.

Now, the best thing we can probably hope for is that the strike does get resolved this month and from there, the writers do start to get back to work. That would make it so that production could start later this month and at the very least, we could consider that a good start.

In the end, we don’t expect a full 22 episodes because of all the delays — luckily, we know this show can do a lot with a little.

When do you think we are going to see Ghosts season 3 premiere on CBS?

