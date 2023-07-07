Rabbit Hole season 2: Why no renewal news yet?

Are you out there wondering why there has been no real news on a Rabbit Hole season 2 as of yet? Well, let’s just say that we understand! The Paramount+ series finished up several weeks ago and with that, we wouldn’t be shocked if a lot of people are out there at present clamoring for something more.

As for why we haven’t heard any news as of yet, there may be a couple of different things at play here. First and foremost, remember the fact that the writers’ strike is still ongoing, and we do get a sense that a lot of streaming services are hesitant to announce new seasons of shows in the process of that. There’s nothing stopping them from ordering more episodes, so it seems to be just a choice more than anything else.

It is worth noting, though, that so long as the strike is underway, it’s not as though new scripts can be put together for the Kiefer Sutherland show. We are still at a point where we are waiting to see what the streaming service wants and if they think there is a viable future moving forward … which there very well should be.

Just remember this — it may take a little bit longer for some viewers to find Rabbit Hole than it would for some other series out there. We are talking here about a non-franchise show without a Taylor Sheridan or a big-name producer attached. Sure, the 24 alum is a huge star, but he’s been known more for network TV projects than ones on streaming. Sure, he made the third and final season of Designated Survivor on Netflix, but that’s the season where the show got canceled.

When do we expect news on a season 2?

Most likely by the fall. Remember that if Paramount+ doesn’t see a future with this series, they won’t just try to keep it around forever. Remember that these are the same people who opted to not just cancel Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, but pull it off the service entirely.

Do you still want there to be a Rabbit Hole season 2 over at Paramount+?

