Top Chef season 21: Tom Colicchio on one potential change

We know already that when Top Chef season 21 does eventually premiere, there are going to be some things that are different. After all, Padma Lakshmi is no longer the host of the show, and the producers have to figure out what they want to do there. Do you move over Gail Simmons, hire someone new, or possibly get a host that doesn’t even judge? There are a lot of things that we’re sure they will consider and before production starts, they will likely clue in most of us as to what’s happening.

What is interesting to note is that at present, longtime judge Tom Colicchio does not seem to know more than anyone else. In a new feature per Esquire, he claims he only learned about Padma’s exit shortly before everyone else, and he also said that the change for the franchise could be an opportunity to consider other things, as well:

“I’ve been doing the show since Day 1 … I [do] have some ideas. For instance, doesn’t it make sense that the challenges should be judged cumulatively? I don’t think it’s right that you make one bad dish after making great food all season and you get eliminated?”

There are some great chefs who have fallen victim to this — we’ve been upset about what happened to Kenny back on Top Chef season 7 for well over a decade. However, we’re not sure how good an idea it is to change the current format. While it may not be fair to judge based on a challenge-by-challenge basis, there is something to be said for there being a lot of suspense week in and week out. If you are watching at home, you want to think someone can go home at any given point.

We do think there will be at least some changes for future seasons … but we will have to wait and see what those are.

