The Boys season 4: ‘Vought’ teases Homelander’s new search

We know that there are a lot of interesting things worth thinking about entering The Boys season 4, but why not talk The Seven for a moment?

Just remember this for a moment — at the moment, they are hardly the Seven at all. Supersonic and Black Noir was killed, whereas Queen Maeve went into hiding and Starlight has left and is now off with the Boys. There has been some dramatic changes within the group, but of course Vought, the fictional superhero conglomerate at the center of the show, is going to do whatever they can to spin the narrative the think is most fitting for their cause.

With this in mind, why not share some of the latest that they have posted on social media? If you head over to the link here, you can see a Twitter image that features now only four of the Seven in Homelander, The Deep, A-Train, and Black Noir — who was never actually dead, according to the message they put out there. They also included the following message:

This 7/7, we salute the greatest Super team ever assembled. Even with heroic sacrifices and unfortunate betrayals, The Seven has NEVER been stronger. Sole captain Homelander continues his search for new heroes to replenish the team’s ranks as we speak!

Remember, as well, that The Seven is currently framing Maeve’s story as though she is also gone for good. They need to technically find three new members, and two of them could be Firecracker and Sage, who have been teased already entering the season. As for the other one, that just remains to be seen for the time being.

Remember that there is no premiere date as of yet for The Boys season 4, but our hope is that we can see the show back at some point either in the spring or summer of 2024.

What do you think we are going to see on The Boys season 4 from The Seven in particular?

Photo: (Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

