The Bear season 3: Jeremy Allen White looks ahead

In a way, it is somewhat crazy that there is no official renewal out there yet for The Bear season 3 courtesy of FX. Then again, we have to remember here that there’s not necessarily much of a reason for anyone to hurry some of this along. The writers’ strike is still underway and until that concludes, it is not as though any further work can really be done on the show. For now, it’s just important to remember that the culinary dramedy is almost certainly going to be back, especially since the second season is so well-regarded across the map.

What makes things so interesting to us is that even though Jeremy Allen White is the star of the series, he is just in the dark as everyone when it comes to the future of Carmy. We know that things took a difficult turn at the end of season 2, so is there hope for a better path forward. For now, all we can do is really hope … and then also share more of what White had to say on the subject to Deadline:

I don’t know [what lies ahead]. I really don’t. I mean, I haven’t talked to any actors. I haven’t tossed any ideas around with [executive producer] Chris [Storer]. I think it’s premature to talk about that kind of stuff. I hope he gets out of the fridge. I hope he can make some apologies, and I hope people aren’t tired of hearing them.

Our thinking for now is that there are probably going to be at least two more seasons of The Bear, and then we will see where things go after the fact. We know that we’re in this era of quick-comedies where no one show sticks around for a long period of time, and we really don’t think that is going to be changing all that much as we move forward.

What matters more than the length of any show at this point is the quality of the material. If that remains high, we are sure to be satisfied by what we see in the end.

