The Idol season 2 renewal: How soon will HBO decide?

As many of you most likely know at this point, The Idol season 1 wrapped up on Sunday night with a controversial finale — and that’s saying something, since the remainder of the series was not exactly all that well-received.

So where does that leave us now? Well, in a spot where the show is probably going to conclude. There’s no real reason for there to be another season in terms of the story and yet, we’ve heard cast members say that this was not meant to be a limited series. Even if critics loathe the show, you can argue it still comes back if enough people watch.

Well, this is where things get more complicated — it doesn’t seem as though everyone watched the first two episodes stuck with it. HBO hasn’t released all the viewership metrics, and even from the start The Idol was nowhere near The Last of Us or some of their larger hits. They have months most likely to figure out whether or not they want to do more, but this is probably not going to be a hard decision. While we do think they value relationships with Sam Levinson and The Weeknd, this show just didn’t work. It is one of the most high-profile failures in the network’s history, and arguably their biggest one since True Detective season 2. In that case, they could reboot the show since it was an anthology and you could easily get people back on board. Here, it is a little bit harder to pull that off.

We’re not even sure that HBO will come out with a statement saying The Idol has been canceled. Rather, at some point they may just say that they’ve “decided against” doing more or try to say that the show functions well as a limited event. We don’t think that the drama around the show is worth it and honestly, they have enough hits elsewhere.

Just remember this: They still have more of The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Euphoria, and House of the Dragon. Those are four sure-fire hits, and that’s alongside more True Detective and some other shows that should do well enough.

