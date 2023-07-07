Stars on Mars season 1 episode 5 video: Who is joining the base?

In just a matter of days we are going to have a chance to see Stars on Mars season 1 episode 5 arrive over on Fox — and with that, we’ve got the chance to see brand-new contestants joining the show!

If you have read our previous coverage, then you know that if this was a reality show with everyday people on board, we’d be pretty infuriated by this. Doesn’t it invalidate everyone who has fought so hard the past few weeks? Well, then you remember that Stars on Mars is a completely silly reality show all about celebrities in a fake Mars simulation, and one of the big story points through the first four episodes is Marshawn Lynch desperately trying to hold onto the bedroom he got when he was Base Commander. The whole thing is ridiculous, so who cares?

The funniest thing right now is how desperate Fox has been to shield us from who is joining the base coming up — doesn’t it make more sense to actively promote these people in advance? Well, thanks to a new report from TV Insider, we at least have a slightly more substantial tease for who we are going to meet. Think along the lines of “a late-night personality, an NBA champion, a reality star, and a hall of fame chef.” (Watch the NBA champ be either Metta World Peace or Dennis Rodman, who have done a lot of these shows already.)

Ultimately, we don’t care so much who these people are, just so long as they prove to be entertaining in the end.

For the record, we are still holding strong in our opinion that we are probably going to see Ariel Winter win the whole thing. She seems to be motivated to do so, and has proven herself to be a pretty good leader despite being so young.

