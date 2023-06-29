Stars on Mars season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Who is joining?

The bad news when it comes to Stars on Mars season 1 episode 5 at the moment is pretty clear: You will be waiting a while to see it. There is no new episode on the air next week, and the plan instead is for the series to return on Monday, July 10.

Just to make things even more frustrating, the show is for now keeping under wraps the big thing that so many people actually want to know: Who is joining the competition moving forward? Maybe the episode 5 synopsis offers up some sort of clue as to whether or not these people are going to be permanent…

Incoming message from Mission Control: four new celebronauts are about to land on Mars, but their supply craft has gone off course and crashed in the Martian desert. To make matters worse, it’s split in half, causing two nuclear canisters to break free. If the seven remaining crewmates don’t act quickly, the radiation will destroy their much-needed supplies and spread to the habitat, putting the mission in grave danger. Watch the stars rescue their four new celebronauts in the all-new “Resupply Mission” episode of Stars on Mars airing Monday, July 10 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SMA-105) (TV-14 L)

Judging from the way that this is hyped, these people are being treated the same as the contestants already at the base, which means that on some level, they would be competing for the same title. Is it fair that they are showing up late? Probably not but at the same time, this show really isn’t that serious. Also, the remaining stars could all just band together and vote some of them out.

There were some rumored cast members months ago, but we don’t want to get anyone hyped for people who may not actually be on. Let’s just say this: We wouldn’t be shocked if there is another person from The Real Housewives, or someone else tied to the NFL. Just remember how much of a connection there is between Fox and football at this point.

