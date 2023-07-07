Outlander season 7 episode 4: The road to Ticonderoga

The events of Outlander season 7 episode 4 were important on multiple levels, and that includes bringing is to Ticonderoga. Or, to be more specific, bringing Jamie and Claire there. The two of them are getting set to play a major part now in the Revolutionary War, as the decision has been made at this point to stay behind and fight.

History buffs know already that what happens in this place is important as an early victory for the rebellion in the war, and it makes some sense that Jamie and Claire would be involved in that, right? Their story is sure to be fascinating but, at the same time, rather dangerous — they aren’t exactly anywhere close to Fraser’s Ridge at this point! Also, they are separate from most of their friends and family.

We know from the previews that Roger and Bree seem to be concerned that Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe’s characters are present where they are — but then again, shouldn’t they know that they are okay? Just remember for a moment that there are still seemingly a good many letters left! Isn’t that a positive sign here? We tend to think so.

Speaking of friends and family, let’s look towards Young Ian, who ventured out to be a key player in converting many Native Americans to the cause. However, along the way he found an injured William Ransom and within that, the two ended up meeting Rachel and Denzell Hunter, who helped care for the two of them. Young Ian and Rachel clearly have a good bit of chemistry, so that is definitely something we will be watching for some time. Also, can we just say that Young Ian is worthy of love?

Now, we should note that episode 4 did not necessarily have some huge, jaw-dropping surprise at any point and yet, did a remarkable job of setting the table for what will be coming — which is as big and as epic as anything we’ve seen so far.

