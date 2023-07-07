The Blacklist series finale: Any hope for Reddington’s identity?

As we do get prepared for The Blacklist series finale to air on NBC in a matter of days, why not have a talk about Raymond Reddington? He is the center of this show and is played wonderfully by James Spader, but there has always been a huge question underneath the surface.

What question are we talking about here? Well, that’s rather simple — are we going to be learning the truth about Reddington’s identity? Is that too much to ask for at this point?

Well, of course nothing is confirmed on this subject, but we reported a little while back that it seems like we could at least get a reference or a clue. This is clearly not the focus of the series finale, mostly because it’s revolving more around the Task Force having to chase Reddington down in the event that they want to ensure their own freedom. Still, we do think that the writers and producers would love to get at least something out there to please fans, even if they’ve loved all of this debate over the years.

Now, we understand why there may be some degree of hesitation when it comes to revealing anything explicitly. Everyone has their own theories on this, and they have for quite some time. The big issue with making any of them too explicit is that someone is going to be unhappy. This is a show that has a real tendency to be polarizing here and there when it comes to Reddington’s true identity — why would we think anything otherwise would happen in the event that they reveal it?

In the end, we are crossing our fingers that we get at least something on this subject — no matter who Reddington really is, can’t we just figure out the truth?

Do you think that we could be learning Reddington’s identity over the course of The Blacklist series finale?

