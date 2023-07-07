The Blacklist season 10 episode 20: An Andrew McCarthy cameo!

Tonight on NBC, The Blacklist season 10 episode 20 delivered a lot of drama, but also a small cameo here from Andrew McCarthy!

For everyone out there who is familiar with the iconic actor, he has both a history and a longtime friendship with James Spader. McCarthy has directed a number of episodes over the years, and it made some sense that he finally turned up on-screen. He played the part here of Edward the pilot, someone who has actually been a part of this show for quite some time. Who else is flying Reddington’s private jet? Even though we never actually saw the character, we know that he was always there and around.

At first, we wondered if we were just going to hear McCarthy’s voice and not actually see him on-screen. However, we then learned that Reddington blew up his plane but after getting himself, Edward, and Weecha to safety. He is now on the run from a lot of the FBI after Congressman Hudson worked in order to shut down the Task Force. He is now completely in the wind, and that should lead to some pretty entertaining television in its own right.

We do think that Andrew’s appearance brought a smile to a lot of people’s faces, and we wondered for a long time whether or not this is something that would happen. We do think that there was a pretty legitimate fear for a good while that seeing Andrew on-screen would take away from the show. That didn’t happen and instead, this was a really fun little nod to Spader’s professional history. Wasn’t it nice to have a toast to all of that after so many years?

What did you think about Andrew McCarthy making a cameo on The Blacklist season 10 episode 20?

