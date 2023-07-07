YOU season 5: What will we learn from Netflix series in July?

For those who you are excited to see YOU season 5 over at Netflix, you are probably eager to get as many details as possible. How can you not? We know that this is the final chapter of Joe Goldberg’s story and by virtue of that alone, we have ever reason imaginable to think that the writers are going to ensure that the story ends with a bang.

Last month, we at least got a tease at Tudum that someone from Joe’s past could surface over the course of the final episodes. With that, could we be getting something more this month? Is there a reason to hope for it?

Well, for the time being, let’s just go ahead and say this: We’re not holding our breath that there is some sort of huge reveal lurking around the corner. As much as we would like that, it feels like the move by Netflix is to now wait until the other side of the writers’ strike. (Side note: Can the writers just be paid what they deserve already?) The biggest reason why there was a reveal at Tudum is because the streaming service needed to have something to show off there — you want to keep people excited, right? That is almost always the best thing to do.

Rather than expect a reveal this month, let’s just hope that the writers’ strike ends soon and at some point later this year, we can start to get some major news all about production. The hope at the moment, at least for us, is that we could see some of the show’s future by this point next year. It is possible that the final episodes get split into chunks again, but nothing is confirmed as of this time.

What do you most want to see moving into YOU season 5, and how do you think the show will end?

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

