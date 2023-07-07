Silo season 2 spoilers: Is visiting other Silos inevitable?

We recognize at this point that the wait until Silo season 2 premieres is going to be both long and perhaps insufferable. We are prepared for that.

So what is going to drive us crazy over the course of the hiatus? That part of the equation is rather simple: What exactly is going to be coming up next for Rebecca Ferguson’s character of Juliette. Just think about those closing minutes for a moment! At the end of the episode, we saw her emerge from the Silo and into a totally new world. She may not have realized it entirely in the closing seconds, but #18 is surrounded by many other underground compounds.

So how many of those other Silos are we going to see moving forward? Of course it would be wonderful if we got a chance to see several of them, we don’t want to get too ambitious here. With that being said, we do think there’s a chance that we see at least one. Let’s just put it this way: Juliette can probably only survive so long in that suit. It seems to be fairly insulated from the outside world but at the same exact time, she has to get food and water at some point! We do think that she will approach one of the other places in the hopes of getting back inside.

Now, herein lies the big question: Whether or not these people are actually going to let her in. You have to remember that none of these other places is used to having their own visitors. They should all, in some shape or form, be thought of as their own little universe with their own rules and regulations. To us, this is one of the biggest reasons why all of this feels so interesting right now!

Do you think it is inevitable that we will visit other compounds over the course of Silo season 2?

