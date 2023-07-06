P-Valley season 3 premiere date: Our hopes for July

Is there any chance that we could hear something more about P-Valley season 3 over the course of July? At this point, you gotta understand the reason for the questions, right?

Let’s start by putting things this way: At this point last year, we were already a good ways into the second season! Yet, Starz has been very-much quiet all about what lies ahead here, save of course from mentioning the fact that there will 100% be something more coming down the road. It is mostly a matter of when and how that is going to be coming about.

Now, if you are expecting a substantial announcement in July about either a premiere date or the story, the bad news is that you’re almost sure to be disappointed. Why? Well, a lot of it is tied to the fact that work has been suspended due to the writers’ strike, and there isn’t a lot of evidence out there that it will be picking up again until it is over. Honestly, it shouldn’t — writers put their heart and soul into their work and deserve fair compensation. We tend to think that every fan of the show out there both knows this and wants to ensure that they are set up for the long-term future.

The hardest thing, at least for now, is probably just the fact that it’s been so long already since season 2 … but we can get through it!

What are our expectations at the moment?

They go a little something like this. We tend to think that we’re going to get some sort of date announcement early next year, and the show could be back in either spring or summer 2024. The best thing to do in the midst of this long wait is pretty simple: Tell your friends to check it out! Let’s make this audience as big as possible.

