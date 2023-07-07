Tough as Nails season 5 episode 3: Diving into the mud

If you are excited to check out Tough as Nails season 5 episode 3 on CBS, there’s one thing we can say now: You won’t have to wait too long to see it! The next new episode is slated to come on the air this Sunday. Not only that, but it is going to be an epic, two-hour block that features a lot of competition … and also a really muddy challenge.

Want to get a few more details? Then go ahead and check out the full Tough as Nails season 5 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Man Made It, These Hands Can Fix It” – In the team challenge, Dirty Hands and Savage Crew are tasked with completing a muddy motocross track to the exact standards of professional riders, on TOUGH AS NAILS, Sunday, July 9 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.

At this point, it does feel already like that setting out to be one of the most immersive we’ve had. CBS is clearly recognizing that with the relatively lack of programming out there, they can try to fill a hole in the market with one of their reality competition shows. Whether or not it will work ratings-wise still remains to be seen. We do wish that there was sometimes a little more strategy in Tough as Nails to be similar to some other shows on the network, but at the same time you can argue that this entire series is largely a breath of fresh air.

Plus, you get to see a lot of interesting people that you don’t often meet on any other competitions. There is something unique that comes from meeting these people, and there is an unpredictability here in that someone different could win at any given moment.

