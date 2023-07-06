Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: We will learn it in July?

Are we inching closer to seeing Cobra Kai season 6 over Netflix? In some ways, it is clear that the answer to this is “yes.” However, there are still roadblocks at the same exact time.

What is one of the biggest ones? Well, let’s just say that it has a good bit to do with the fact that the writers’ strike is still going on, and we’ve yet to see the networks and streaming services make much effort to pay the writers what they deserve. We’re more than two months in at this point, and this impacts the Cobra Kai team in a pretty specific way. The show had their first table read of the final season right before everything shut down and since then, production has not started back up.

With all of this in mind, it feels pretty easy to rule out the chances of us getting to see another season this year — and the same goes here for the chances of us learning about a premiere date anytime soon. The best-case scenario at this point may be the strike being resolved this month and if that happens, filming could get underway again. That’s the best Cobra Kai announcement we can really hope for at this point.

So when could a date be announced, provided that the spring best-case scenario is met? Take closer to the end of the year. We do think that Netflix will work reasonably hard in order to promote the show further, whether that be with videos, photos, or a lot of other good stuff.

After all, it is important to remember this at the end of the day — season 6 does not have to be it for this franchise, even if it is for this particular version of the story. Don’t be shocked at all if we do eventually get at least some sort of spin-off!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

