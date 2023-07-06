And Just Like That season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Questions ahead

Are you interested in learning more about And Just Like That season 2 episode 5 leading into its arrival on Max next week? Well, the first thing that we really should say at this point is that we’re in a somewhat unusual spot when it comes to the show right now.

After all, let’s put it like this: Over the course of episode 4, we actually saw an episode that feels a little bit more like Sex and the City than anything that we have seen on the streaming revival. Maybe this return-to-form is something that the producers thought would be helpful and there’s no denying that there was some fun to be had here. However, we do still think that the show didn’t do too much to really figure out its forward momentum.

At the moment, it just seems like Charlotte is trying to figure out where she stands at this point in her life, Carrie is navigating another chapter of her career with her book, and Miranda of course has everything going on with Che. There was a ton of awkwardness between her and Steve in episode 4 and that makes sense, given what happened between them last season.

Do we know that big stuff is coming? Absolutely, and especially with Aidan given that John Corbett is coming back at some point. We are grateful that there’s going to be a good chance to see him again in this world. Also, it was probably a good thing that he did not surface right away in season — the producers are clearly doing whatever they can to allow Carrie ample time to heal after Big and explore the dating world again.

Whenever Aidan does turn up, it could be at the right point for everyone — this is at least what we’re hoping for at present. We’ll just have to wait and see if that truly ends up being the case or not.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

