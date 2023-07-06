The Bachelorette episode 3 spoilers: Is Charity Lawson leaving?

As we get prepared for The Bachelorette episode 3 on ABC this Monday, one thing feels fairly clear — the producers want you to be worried about just about everything under the sun! That includes, apparently, the chance that Charity Lawson herself could be leaving the competition.

So should you really be too concerned about this very thing? Well, the latest sneak peek for what lies ahead raises a little bit of that question, as you see the guys first and foremost talking about the barbecue the day before — and also lamenting the fact that Charity left it early due to some of the drama that was going on. Production loves nothing more than canceling a party as an indicator of how upset a lead is, and then having said lead try to explain themselves after the fact. As Charity arrives and tries to explain the events of the day before to the guys, she then says “I can’t do this.” What does that mean?

Well, from our vantage point we tend to think the implication here is that Charity is struggling to some extent with the notion of being there. Maybe she is, but we don’t believe for a second that she’s leaving. We’ve already seen proof that she doesn’t! We just think she is realizing how much dealing with drama comes with the territory of being on the show, and the one who is seemingly at the center of things right now is Brayden.

So far, she has seemingly not been too concerned about some of the potential red flags around the guy — but then again, she’s only seen a certain side of him. He’s of course going to be on his best behavior around her! Eventually, she’ll just need to see what some of the guys are seeing in order for that to change.

