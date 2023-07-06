Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight on NBC, 7/6?

Is Law & Order new tonight over on NBC? What can we also say about the two spin-offs in SVU and Organized Crime?

We do of course wish with each passing week this summer that we are able to come on here and share a little bit more news in regards to the future of the series. Wouldn’t that be nice? Unfortunately, this is where we do come in with the bad news that, once more, we are left waiting to see what the network is going to do. There is no official news on a premiere date for any of these shows, and of course with that, none of them are going to be on the air tonight.

At the moment, the best thing we can really hope for is that we could end up seeing all three of them at some point when we get around to November, but it would take the writers’ strike being resolved in the next couple of weeks potentially for that to happen and us to feel good about the chances. We’re just in a spot right now where the networks and studios have dragged their feet for over two months, especially when the writers are not asking for anything crazy. They just want to make sure that they have chances for advancement and also to not be replaced by AI, among other important things.

Hopefully, there will be more of an update on all three of these shows by this point next week; of course, remember with Organized Crime in particular that it was not originally scheduled to premiere until midseason regardless of the strike. We don’t tend to think that this is going to change regardless of what happens there.

Related – Go ahead and get some other discussion about SVU, and some of what we could learn about it this month

What do you most want to see on Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime when they do come back on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way and we don’t want you missing them.

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







