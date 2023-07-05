Law & Order: SVU season 25 premiere date: July reveal coming?

Is there any chance that we could learn a Law & Order: SVU season 25 premiere date over the course of July? We recognize that a lot of people have been waiting a while already for the return of the show, and would love nothing more than to start getting a little bit of insight.

As for whether or not that’s coming around the corner, though, that is a very different story. As some of you may be aware of at the moment, we are now two-plus months into the longest writers’ strike we have seen in fifteen years, and that makes it so that no scripts are being written. The writers’ room for this show can get to work whenever the AMPTP (the governing body of studios / networks / streaming services) negotiates and strikes a deal with the Writers Guild of America. However long that takes is however long it takes.

Do we recognize the frustration? Sure, but this is about writers fighting for a future where they can continue to tell great stories. They deserve what they are asking for.

Because of where things stand at present, it does feel extremely unlikely that a Law & Order: SVU premiere date announcement is coming soon. The only thing that we could potentially see this month is some sort of revised NBC fall schedule that indicates that the entire Law & Order franchise may not be premiering in its typical September spot. The absolute earliest we could see these shows back is November, but that would require an end to the strike in the almost immediate future.

At this point, we would be surprised if NBC hands out a specific premiere date before Mariska Hargitay and the rest of the cast are at work. Then again, they have surprised us before.

Related – Be sure to get some more information on Law & Order: SVU, including more future hopes

When do you think we will see Law & Order: SVU season 25 premiere on NBC, let alone the rest of the franchise?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







