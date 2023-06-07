Law & Order: SVU season 25: How many episodes will we get?

As we get preparing to see Law & Order: SVU season 25, there are so many different things to talk through from start to finish. With that in mind, let’s go ahead and pose the question at the top of this article: How many episodes are we going to get here?

Well, let’s start things off here by noting that in a typical season of the show, it would be pretty easy to assume that we would be getting around 22 episodes. That seems to be the norm within this current era of TV — though in the olden days, we had a tendency to get somewhere in the 22-24 episode range. (That was really before the global health crisis.)

However, at this point we’re starting to realize more and more that 22 episodes is going to be impossible for the Mariska Hargitay show this time around, at least so long as it keeps the same sort of production schedule that it has had in the past. This week is typically around the time that most shows open the writers’ room leading up to the new season, but the writers’ strike is still ongoing and for the time being, it does not appear as though there is much of a clear end in sight.

We hope that there will be a resolution on all of this before we get around to the end of this month, but that’s going to depend on what happens with the networks and streaming services actually paying the writers what they deserve. We do think there’s still a chance for something within the 20-episode range, with SVU coming back on the air about a month or so later than usual.

For now, we’re crossing our fingers and hoping for the best, but we’re also pretty darn prepared for anything at this point. We almost have to be.

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

