is Yara Shahidi leaving Grown-ish, and did Zoey, Aaron break up?

Is Yara Shahidi leaving Grown-ish following tonight’s new episode, and have we also seen the end of Zoey and Aaron?

At this point, we definitely understand anyone out there who has concerns over both of these things. After all, it does seem as though these two characters are splitting up (at least for now), and we know already that Zoey is spending the bulk of her time in these days in New York. We don’t think it’s hard to sit here and say that Shahidi’s character is somewhat out of the loop right now when it comes to the rest of the show.

Also, we should note that Zoey is not in the season 6 key art above, and nor is she featured in some upcoming synopses.

Here is what we think is going on at this point. We do think that Grown-ish has realized in this final season that it can’t tell stories in two separate worlds all the time and have it make sense. The point of view is shifting more to Andre / Junior at this point, but we’re still going to see Zoey here and there. We don’t think that she’s gone for good, and we certainly know that we’re going to be seeing Aaron again, as well.

As for the future of Zoey and Aaron, the only thing that we can say at this point is simply this: There is still a lot of show left! To us personally, it wouldn’t make a whole lot of sense to say that they are not going to make things work when there’s plenty of time to make things work. There are some clear issues, but why wouldn’t we continue to have some element of hope here?

Related – Get some more news when it comes to the next Grown-ish episode

What do you think that the future could hold for Zoey and Aaron o Grown-ish following the events of tonight’s episode?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other great updates coming very soon and we do not want you missing them.

(Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







