Grown-ish season 6 episode 3 spoilers: Who’s feeling frustrated?

Next week on Freeform, you are going to have a chance to dive into Grown-ish season 6 episode 3 — a story titled ‘Ain’t Nothing Like the Real Thing.” How are things going to play out here? Well, let’s just say that over the course of this story, we could end up seeing Andre deal with a lot of complicated relationship dynamics — and also a little bit of personal growth. This will be as much of a college-focused story as we’ve seen in a while, which makes a little bit of sense given A) the focus of this show and 2) where everyone is at this particular moment in time.

Want to read a little bit more to better set the stage? Then go ahead and check out the full Grown-ish season 6 episode 3 synopsis right now:

Zaara grows frustrated when Andre starts treating her like a therapist instead of a friend. Kiela and Annika are surprised by how much they enjoy game night at the sober dorms. Doug urges Aaron to sit with his feelings.

At this point, everything is obviously underneath the shadow that this is the final season of the comedy, and also the end of the Black-ish franchise as a whole for now. We do tend to think that there’s a lot of effort that is going to be put into seeing some nostalgia sprinkled in throughout, but that’s not something that the writers will explicitly focus on all of the time — and neither will the network.

After all, if you want to include some throwbacks, isn’t it a little bit better when it comes as a surprise? At least that’s how we feel about it, since it gives us more of an incentive to check things out live week in and week out.

What do you most want to see moving into Grown-ish season 6 episode 3?

How have you enjoyed what we’ve seen from the final season so far? Let us know right away in the comments! Once you do that, stay tuned for all sorts of further updates coming your way soon.

(Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

