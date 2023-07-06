How I Met Your Father season 3: Why no renewal yet?

Given that the season 2 finale is coming onto Hulu on Monday night, why is there no news yet on a How I Met Your Father season 3?

First and foremost, we should note here that we are pretty hopeful that we are going to see the sitcom coming back, mostly because it has built up a pretty solid following over time. It’s one of the only things even somewhat-similar to a traditional sitcom on streaming these days, and it has done a good job of capturing at least some of the essence of the original show. (We do think they made the return of Barney a little too campy, but we get what they were trying to do there.)

Now, the biggest reason why there is probably no official renewal yet is just because the streaming service may still be trying to finalize what they want to do, and also things are pretty uncertain across the industry right now. We don’t just mean this through the lens of the writers’ strike. Rather, it is also important to remember at the moment that there are some potential ownership changes at Hulu and that is having a pretty significant impact on what’s happening behind the scenes here.

If How I Met Your Father did get canceled for whatever reason, the biggest thing we think it would do is just make a lot of people really mad. After all, we don’t think that we are anywhere close to getting answers on who the father is, and we also think that they are leaning way too much into it being Jesse for that to ever be the answer. To us, things are far more interesting in the event that the show goes in a somewhat unexpected direction. Take, for example, the idea of Sid — Charlie seems to be too far off the beaten path given his feelings for Val, but this show could still surprise.

Hopefully, we are going to hear about a formal season 3 over the next month or so. If it is later than that, we would be surprised.

