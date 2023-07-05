The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: July expectations

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 over the course of July? Make no mistake that we’d love to get something more when it comes to news.

As for whether or not this happens, though, let’s just say that this is an entirely different story. The Elisabeth Moss series has already been off the air for a rather long time now but unfortunately, there is not a lot of evidence that it will be back anytime soon. There are multiple reasons for this, but the biggest one is clearly still the fact that we are knee-deep in the current writers’ strike — the longest of its kind in over 15 years. Until that ends, it is hard for the Hulu drama to make any real headway.

Of course, this is where we have to remind you that it really comes down to the streaming services, the studios, and these big-time corporations to give the writers what they deserve. Originally, we had heard that The Handmaid’s Tale was going to be coming back into production for its final season in August. However, at this point it feels fairly clear that we are going to be waiting longer than that … as unfortunate as that is to say.

So with this uncertainty in mind, Hulu won’t be sharing a premiere date this month. There’s a chance to may not even learn about a premiere date this year. Our thinking, at least at the moment, is that we could learn more about the show’s return when we get around to the start of next year, and it could premiere in earnest either in spring or summer 2024. Given the emotional buildup at the center of June’s journey, we are sure there is big stuff ahead. Let’s just hope that there is significant payoff in the end!

When do you think we are actually going to see The Handmaid's Tale season 6 premiere over on Hulu?

(Photo: Hulu.)

