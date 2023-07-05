The Idol season 2: One reason why it could still happen

We do think that it is pretty easy to sit here and say at this point that The Idol season 2 is not going to happen over on HBO. After all, there are a number of reasons why the network could not pursue it. The entire series was super-polarizing, and the same goes for the finale. Some of the viewership numbers for the past few weeks have remained a mystery, which also makes us wonder a lot about how successful it has really been ever since a decent start.

Yet, there are some other things to remember. The show does have its defenders, and we know that HBO also does have a longstanding relationship with Sam Levinson, who is also the mastermind behind Euphoria. Where things are a little more surprising to us is the notion that even in production, there was no apparent plan for the season finale to be the series finale.

Speaking on this subject to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Destiny) had to say:

Unless you hear something different, upon wrapping, even before, when you’re shooting the last two episodes, it’s always like, “So what do you think? What do we foresee?” And there’s chatter around that. I know this was never scheduled to be a limited series.

Beyond just the matter of personal taste, there is one other question that we keep running up against in our head: Is there even a need to actually see another season? The end of season 1 brought Jocelyn and Tedros back together, after much of his life was destroyed and she willingly made the choice to introduce him at her show. Everything is so toxic and broken and yet, she wants to be with him. We’re not sure that there is any more appealing story to tell at this point.

