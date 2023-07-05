The Blacklist season 10 episode 20: Is Agnes involved in the end?

As we prepare to see The Blacklist season 10 episode 20 on NBC tomorrow night, we tend to think a lot about the ending. How can we not? We are so close to seeing how everything will unfold at the end of the day, and it is a crazy thought!

It’s been noted before that one of the key differences with this season, at least compared to some others in the past, is that we’re seeing a considerable amount more of Agnes. Is there a specific reason for that? We know that Reddington seems to be moving away from his past life, and this may just be him wanting to focus more in on what matters the most.

However, there are a couple of other potential scenarios to think through here. First and foremost, there is the idea that James Spader’s character knows he will be going away soon and he wants to cherish the time that he has. There is that whole idea that he could be dying, especially since he was sick back in season 8. However, he seems to be better now and he hasn’t shown any symptoms in a while. He may just flee the country as opposed to being arrested; or, maybe he does turn himself in to save the Task Force. Any of these would explain why he wants to spend time with Liz’s daughter now.

The other possibility here is something we’ve discussed in the past — if Harold Cooper becomes a criminal in the eyes of the larger government, someone could come and take Agnes away. If there was one reason why Reddington would turn fully into the ruthless version of him we’ve seen before, this is it. Harold may live in a moral gray area sometimes, but we know he is a good man. We don’t think there is anyone who Reddington would want to look after her more.

How do you think Agnes factors into The Blacklist season 10 episode 20?

