The Blacklist season 10 episode 20: Reddington’s last resort?

As we prepare ourselves to see The Blacklist season 10 episode 20 a little bit later on in the week, one thing appears to be clear. After all, isn’t Raymond Reddington in big trouble? Based on what we saw at the end of this past episode, we don’t know how you could say anything different!

Just think about things this way — at the conclusion of episode 19, it was beyond clear that Arthur Hudson now has the information necessary to stop the Task Force once and for all. There is a reason why this installment is titled “Arthur Hudson” coming up. This is a dangerous guy since he has the power and the resources to stop the whole Reddington operation … but is there any way to stop him? Much of Reddington’s intelligence empire is now shut down, so the options are a little less obvious that they were previously.

If there is still one possible asset that the character / the FBI does still have, it is a powerful person within the Senate. Is Cynthia Panabaker going to be the person to save the day? She does have a good bit of power as a Senator, and we have seen her work to mask operations before.

However, earlier this season it also took some convincing for her to not just give up on the Task Force altogether. With the information that Hudson still has, she may think that the toothpaste is totally out of the tube here. Or, she may realize that there is still work that could be done!

One way or another, we do tend to think that Panabaker is going to be essential in the rest of the story to come. It’s really hard to imagine a situation where she isn’t when the dust settles here.

