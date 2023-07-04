Hijack season 1 episode 3 viewership makes early season 2 case

Even though Hijack season 1 is only three episodes deep at this point, there’s a pretty huge case to be made already for a season 2.

Sure, at the start of the Idris Elba show, it felt like this was going to be a limited series — and how do you really do a whole lot more with a series that is set all in one place? Well, you would most likely have to put Elba’s character of Sam in another dangerous position, but the actor himself has already said that he would be interested if the right idea came about.

Judging from some new viewership numbers over at Apple TV+ today, let’s go ahead and say this: We tend to think there are going to be a LOT of people out there eager to tell a little bit more of this story.

So where should we start? Well, it would be wise to note that as of this afternoon, Hijack is actually the #1 show on the streaming service, even over Ted Lasso. We say this as a surprise mostly because the Jason Sudeikis comedy has been #1 on the Apple TV+ chart for almost the entirety of the spring and the start of summer, even over other new shows including Platonic and Silo. The performance of this new series makes us think that viewers are either curious enough to watch the first episode or two, or hooked enough to see what lies ahead.

One other thing that the show is likely benefiting from right now is timing. There aren’t a lot of other top-tier hits out right now; the closest thing you can argue is probably The Witcher, and that was only a five-episode drop last week.

If Hijack keeps its moment, let’s just say that the odds of it coming back for more are incredibly high. It is quite tough to envision any other scenario.

Related – Get some more news right now on the next Hijack episode

What do you think about the early success of Hijack season 1 on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







