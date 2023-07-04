The Diplomat season 2 spoilers: Is a big cliffhanger coming?

Months after the original premiere, we are now doubt thrilled to know that The Diplomat season 2 is coming to Netflix. Sure, we may be waiting a long time to see it, but isn’t it nice that we have any news at all at this point? We tend to think so!

With that in mind, we come bearing the answer to an all-important question here: Whether or not there is going to be some sort of jump forward shortly after the show comes back. Given what actually happened at the end of the season to Keri Russell’s character of Kate, there’s a big case to be made that you don’t want things to jump forward at all.

Luckily, there isn’t going to be some sort of big leap forward. Speaking to TVLine, here is what a source had to say about what’s coming in the eventual premiere:

“It will pick up right away … [The show] has a really compressed timeline — something like three weeks pass in Season 1 — so it makes sense that Season 2 would start moments later.”

We do, of course, wonder if there could be some sort of major time jump later on, but that’s not something that you have to worry about in the early going. We tend to think that season 2 will follow up some of the conspiracy threats in season 1 and beyond just that, find a way to introduce some new threats and big surprises.

So when will we see more episodes?

We would love it to arrive early next year, but that’s probably not going to happen. We’ll be happy if we get to see the show back in the second half of 2024, and that’s what we will be crossing our fingers for at the moment. We’ll just have to be patient for at least a little while.

